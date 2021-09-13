- Hello! Welcome to Go Chase Happiness And Dreams Travel Agency.
- Hi, my 8-months pregnant wife and I would like to book a vacation to non-American soil.
- Make the baby unable to run for president. Smart, sir. Perhaps a getaway to Chad?
- What’s Chad? My wife and our soon-to-be-born son both don’t know what Chad is.
- No problem. Planning a trip for two to Chad.
- We were thinking about somewhere like the Bahamas.
- Bahamas? Chad? Both have people, airports. I can book flights to both, but it’s you who needs to decide what you really want.
- Bahamas. Definitely Bahamas.
- Okay, we’ll take care of the rest. Let me tell you about our special in the meantime: Everyone who takes a trip to the Bahamas gets a FREE one-week trip to Chad.
- Wow. That’s a great deal for people wanting to go to Chad. What’s the catch?
- Travelers must take the trip to Chad first and play cards with the locals until they’re satisfied.
- Well I’ll be damned. They like playing cards in Chad? Who would’ve thought?
- Yes, sir. It is a great deal. I’ll put you down for the special and alert the locals now.
- No thank you. I don’t want to go to Chad. I’m still not sure what it is. Just the Bahamas for me, please.
- Everyone who books a trip to the Bahamas must take the special.
- What kind of policy is that?
- It’s our policy, sir.
- I’d like to speak to your manager.
- You’ll meet him when you come to Chad, but yes sir, I’ll get the minister of tourism now.
- Minister of tourism? What kind of company is this? I should call the cops right now.
- Company? No, sir. This is the Government of Chad.
