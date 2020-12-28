– Looks like your baby came out of the eugenics machine beautifully.
– Doctor, that is a white, blonde, blue eyed baby. How could it possibly be mine?
– That’s what the instructions said. Was that not in your order?
– No! That doesn’t make any sense. Why would I ask for that?
– I don’t know! I just assumed you wanted… you know…
– Excuse me?
– Oh my god, I really messed up. Does this make me racist?
– Yes it makes you super racist!
– Jesus, I’m so sorry. I don’t even know what to do with this baby now.
– …Does it still bounce?
– It is the bounciest baby we have ever made.
– Why don’t I go ahead and take that baby then.
– Really?
– But that doesn’t mean I don’t think this whole situation is super fucked up!
– Of course, of course. My apologies again. I think I’ve learned an important lesson today.
– Cool. If anyone needs us, we’ll be on the roof.