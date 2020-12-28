Take this short quiz and see if we can guess where you were born!

How do you pronounce Mayonnaise?

A: May-uh-naise

B: Man-uh-titz

C: Carb-Jelly-o-h

What do you call the small lobsters that you find in rivers?

A: Craw-dads

B: Craw-my-dad-says-that-the-state-of-Oklahoma-might-take-our-farm-if-the-rain-don’t-come

How would you address more than two people?

A: Y’all

B: Youse

C: Goose

D: Hey you sons of bitches get away from my irrigation pipes.

What do you call a drive-thru store where they sell guns & alcohol?

A: That sounds very illegal.

B: The reason I haven’t left my car in weeks.

C: Tommy’s in Bixby Oklahoma. Next to the dust factory.

What do you call clouds?

A: Clouds

B: So many gooses. Where did they all come from? There is not enough bread in this world for the horde that blocks the sun.

C: It’s been hot for so long here in Oklahoma. The farm is dried up and paw is scared. We’re all scared. The dust is always coming.

Results: Hey there fellow Okie!