-Hey Brad, want me to sign your yearbook?

-Of course, Dylan! Good luck at Dartmouth next year. We’re so proud of you.

-Thanks. Whoa—you have a lot of signatures already!

-I guess I made a lot of friends in this place.

-No, no. These are all the same guy. Who is Kenneth Bridshaw?

-I guess he must be some popular guy, if he signed my yearbook so many times.

-Why would that make him popular?

-I dunno. I guess he just had a lot of nice things to say about me.

-It’s all just his name: Kenneth Bridshaw, Ken Bridshaw, Kenneth Dougle Bridshaw.

-Weird—you wouldn’t think that there would be so many people with that name.

–K. Bridshaw, Kenneth B., Kenny Shaw, Ken Brids–

-Maybe he signed then forgot so he did it again and that happened a bunch of times…

-Brad, do you have any friends?

-No.

-Did you write all these signatures yourself?

-Yes.

-Am I the only person you met in high school?

-Other than this Bridshaw guy? Yeah, yeah I think you just might have been.