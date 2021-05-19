-Hey Brad, want me to sign your yearbook?
-Of course, Dylan! Good luck at Dartmouth next year. We’re so proud of you.
-Thanks. Whoa—you have a lot of signatures already!
-I guess I made a lot of friends in this place.
-No, no. These are all the same guy. Who is Kenneth Bridshaw?
-I guess he must be some popular guy, if he signed my yearbook so many times.
-Why would that make him popular?
-I dunno. I guess he just had a lot of nice things to say about me.
-It’s all just his name: Kenneth Bridshaw, Ken Bridshaw, Kenneth Dougle Bridshaw.
-Weird—you wouldn’t think that there would be so many people with that name.
–K. Bridshaw, Kenneth B., Kenny Shaw, Ken Brids–
-Maybe he signed then forgot so he did it again and that happened a bunch of times…
-Brad, do you have any friends?
-No.
-Did you write all these signatures yourself?
-Yes.
-Am I the only person you met in high school?
-Other than this Bridshaw guy? Yeah, yeah I think you just might have been.