Life ‘em up, boys. That’s what our sergeant used to say. Our job was to create the biggest biome in history really. We started with plants and then graduated to bugs. We started making bugs off of the idea, what would a big bug look like? So for a small bug, we would say, what would a small bug look like next to a big bug? And it more or less went like that, creating bugs out of nowhere. We came up with trees after bugs, but that’s because we forget that most bugs live in trees.