Winston Churchill, known for all of his political and military accomplishments, was also a Nobel Prize winning writer. Some of his ideas were quite ahead of their time.



“The best lesson you can learn in life is the alphabet. If you don’t learn that, you’ll have quite a bit of trouble with all the other lessons.”

-On Education Reform.

“Some say the world will die by fire, others by ice. Honestly, I’m just glad it won’t be vampires or

sharks. I’ve had nothing but trouble with those things in the past.”

-On His Plans For The Future

“If you’re good at something, never do it for free. You’d have to pay me to wrestle that old lady.”

-On Who Is More Powerful, Him Or The Queen



“If you’re going to use dogs to protect your home from intruders, you’d best get some cats to protect yourself from the dogs if they get unruly. Now if the cats get out of line, you’ll need rats on reserve. Then you’ll need mice to control the rats, frogs for the mice, so on and so forth. If you ask me, it’s all too much trouble, and you’d be best to just let yourself get robbed.”

-On National Defense.