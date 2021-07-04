Turbus: And this here is the Heckler and Koch SR9, with extra bolt-action to make your kills absolutely lethal.



Turbus: (eyes the SR9 for a bit) Actually, you know what—I think I’m gonna keep this one. It has too much sentimental value to me.



Me: (to myself) He’s said that about like fifty guns in a row.



Turbus: (pulls out another gun) This one here is the L1A1 Self-Loading rifle, it’s, erh… yeah I’m gonna have to keep this one too.