GUY 1: Check this out…(opens up the game PONG on Atari)

GUY 2: Woah! (plays PONG)

GUY 1: If only something like this existed in real life…

GUY 1: Hold up! (grabs two paddles and a hollow plastic ball) Hit me on the head with these paddles while I suck on this ball, it’s—

GUY 2: How you come up with your best ideas! Yes!!